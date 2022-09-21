Serious bill blues from TSTT

TSTT House. TSTT experienced a malware attack in March. - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Whenever I read that TSTT/Bmobile is having some big launch of a new product, I am tempted to cuss. However, I just end up shaking my head. If the company cannot do the little or simple things like providing a bill, how can it expect to handle the big things?

Since it has stopped mailing out monthly landline bills, I depend on the b-online webpage to get a download of my bill which is generated on the 11th monthly.

To date (20/9), I have not been able to access my bill of August 11. Bear in mind that the bill of September 11 is also now due.

TSTT/Bmobile, please get your act together as customers should not have to be begging for their bills.

LYSTRA EDWARD-LUMY

Moruga