Phillips to miss King's Cup with calf strain

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team during a training session at Nice Place Sporting Club training facility in Thailand on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

AFTER ALMOST two days of travelling, the majority of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team assembled at the Kantary Hills Hotel in Chiang Mai, Thailand with coach Angus Eve able to conduct an 80-minute training session at the Nice Place Sporting Club training facility on Tuesday.

There was one adjustment with Scottish-based midfielder Daniel Phillips being ruled out of the King’s Cup 2022 with a calf strain. He will not be replaced by another player leaving Eve with a 19-man squad going into Thursday’s clash with Tajiskistan which kicks off at 5.30 pm (6.30 am TT time) at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium which has a capacity of 17,000.

US-based duo Alvin Jones and Kevin Molino will be the last two players to arrive into the camp on Wednesday. Midfielder Neveal Hackshaw was the latest player to arrive from the US on Tuesday.

Eve and his technical staff also had a walk-through at the match venue on Tuesday during what has been relatively warm conditions in the city. Hosts Thailand will play Malaysia in the second match of Thursday’s double-header with the winners of both encounters meeting in the final on Sunday and the losers facing each other in a third-place playoff.

(TTFA)