New policing, new commissioner

Lennox Francis -

THE CEREMONY to herald in the new commissioner of police (CoP) will surpass the Independence Day celebrations and even the ringing in of 2023. TT is hoping that the selection of this new kid on the block is the panacea for crime.

The Police Service Commission is either close to the end of the process or already has a distinguished list of applicants prepared, having plugged the loopholes, serviced the armoured car that will transport the bearer of the list, filled the potholes in the President’s yard to allow smooth delivery and one-way traffic so that the list cannot return to the original sender.

If I had my way I would have retarded the process until I got some satisfactory answers. Is this new CoP going to be the leader of the 19th-century grey and blue, baton-wielding constabulary? Or is this going to be 21st century policing being ushered in?

Reverting to grey and blue is rib-tickling and this is coming from someone who cannot recognise the directions for using body-cameras.

Criminals in their cozy surroundings are giggling at the comedy. Who could recognise the police in their alien battle-ready outfits? Members of the public had to take a chance and trust their reports were received by genuine law-enforcing agents.

So are we going to set a thief to catch a thief? How else can the rogue elements be eliminated?

I like the idea of 21st century policing, a new brand. Does that include or exclude the Police Complaints Authority (PCA)? Do criminals lay their troubles before this body or do law-abiding citizens? Why should we have to be discontented with the effort to protect and serve ourselves?

It is not a case of biting the hands that defend us, but we expect of guardians a sense of responsibility to the nation. They are guidance counsellors to all, vested with the powers to exercise discretionary powers of arrest and entrusted with automatic weapons, tear gas, pepper spray and tasers that can kill or maim citizens.

To whom much is given, much is expected. There is always need to pacify an angry or disobedient public, so the police must operate at the top of their game.

Investigating its members for misbehaviour in public office and forming a PCA are unnecessary adjuncts to the security system. Can the operations of a minor body cure the ills of a larger one?

When police are present delinquent citizens should go into hiding. Normal citizens should feel safe and be at peace when these paramilitary personnel appear. A five-ten-year span to drastically revamp the system can put citizens at ease and criminals on the run.

So 21st century policing should raise the bar, starting with academic qualifications. The society has called for graduate teachers to tutor our children, certified doctors to look after the sick, and reliable evidence that our technicians have the competence to service the technology. Well, why not accredited policemen and women?

With the social weight these people are asked to carry without adequate preparation we may as well give the task to Atlas.

A related first degree can certify competence if the entry requirement is five ordinary-level subjects and each candidate has three to five years to earn a degree in policing or related qualification from a reputable institution. Failure to achieve a degree and/or ongoing training in five years can make a member redundant, in which case the person has to withdraw from the service.

Police personnel have the responsibility to market the service through their performance and interaction with the public. Their competence should remain relevant and effective.

The ranks of commissioner, assistants and deputies must have second degrees and more. Whereas experience in policing is helpful it must be concretised in a master’s degree and above. Training in administration, public speaking and accounting must be added to the mix.

If modern-day policing requires higher education then there must be salaries commensurate to respect the effort and qualification and to stifle the tendency to be corrupt.

Additional demands of the profession should not be for more sophisticated weapons but the best crime-fighting technology of the day.

The person at the helm must have a doctorate in policing and be able to:

* Account for funds allocated to the service.

* Ensure that resources last the budgetary period.

* Enforce the use of body cameras to confirm encounters with the public.

* Convince the politicians of the need for a DNA bank (for officers and the public).

* Develop policy to detect and expel bad eggs from the service.

* Evaluate the performance of officers.

* Do in-depth research to determine why the public is gravitating to crime and make recommendations to counteract the trend.

* Protect the public from the abuse of pepper spray, tasers, tear gas and offer compensation when damage exceeds the period of restraint.

* Alert the public as to what constitutes a valid police ID and proper execution of warrants and the rights of the public.

With these additional characteristics all will want to be in the good books of the service.

Why should we take World War I veterans and try to train them to be mercenaries? Would old wines taste better in new skins? To expect a lizard to morph into an alligator by simply changing the colour of its skin is foolhardy.

The service is outdated and way behind the developments in criminality.

Are the administrators going to hide in their comfort zone, push the commissioner in front and expect crime to diminish?