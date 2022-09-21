Malick docked three points for late SSFL registration

Football Stock Photo -

MALICK Secondary School have been docked three points in the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division competition after registering for the season late.

The SSFL disciplinary committee met on Tuesday night and decided to penalize Malick.

A letter dated September 21 to the media by SSFL general secretary Azaad Mohammed-Khan, said, “Malick Secondary was in breach of Article #16 of the constitution by failing to submit players registration 72 hours before their first game. Malick’s registration came in on Tuesday 13 September 2022 by email at 10.23 am.”

Malick did not meet the deadline as their round one match against Chaguanas North Secondary kicked off at 4 pm, on September 14.

Malick defeated Chaguanas North Secondary 4-1, but that result will be changed.

“As a result, the disciplinary committee’s decision was that the game be awarded to Chaguanas North Secondary with three points and three goals,” the letter said.

Malick and Chaguanas North are playing in Group B of the SSFL premier division competition.