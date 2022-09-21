Defending CPL champs Patriots face elimination

In this photo take on Sunday, Jason Holder of Barbados Royals celebrates getting the wicket of Keemo Paul of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Men's 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academ, in Tarouba. On Wednesday, the Royals beat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 36 runs during their match at Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana. - CPL T20

DEFENDING champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in danger of missing out on a playoff spot in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament after losing by 36 runs to Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday.

Patriots are in fifth place in the six-team standings with six points. Patriots only have one match remaining in the preliminary phase and will need to win that match and hope other results go their way to qualify for the playoffs. The top four teams advance.

Patriots will play Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence at 10 am, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Royals scored 156/3 in 20 overs with Pakistani Azam Khan finding form with a knock of 64 off 42 deliveries.

He belted five fours and five sixes in his innings.

Harry Tector also guided Royals past 150 with 47 not out off 44 balls, a knock which included three fours and two sixes.

Fast bowler Duan Jensen was the best bowler for the Patriots taking 1/32 in four overs.

In reply, Patriots openers Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis put on 46 for the first wicket inside seven overs.

When Fletcher fell for 20, the innings lost momentum as Patriots were dismissed for 120 in 19.3 overs.

Lewis struck seven fours in his knock of 41 off 36 balls and Dewald Brevis chipped in with 21 off 16 deliveries.

Medium pacer Nyeem Young was destructive grabbing 3/5 in 2.3 overs and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3/18 in four overs.

Jason Holder was also among the wickets picking up 2/31 in four overs.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS ROYALS 156/3 (20 overs) – Azam Khan 64, Harry Tector 47 not out; Duan Jansen 1/32 vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 120 (19.3 overs) – Evin Lewis 41, Dewald Brevis 21; Nyeem Young 3/5, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/18, Jason Holder 2/31. Royals won by 36 runs