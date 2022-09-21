Culture of death pervading society

THE EDITOR: A major election platform promise made by the various political parties that have occupied the corridors of power in the country was to solve the crime problem.

However, in spite of the best efforts of the present administration citizens are still living in fear because the central question to be asked is: How much is being done with the tangible resources provided to arrest the fears of law-abiding citizens when so many of the crimes committed go unresolved?

The low rate of detection exists because the perpetrators of heinous crimes are always one step ahead of the police and, as such, any gains claimed to have been made by the police service quickly dissipate in the minds of the general public and the police are left wanting. The public is therefore left with the impression that nobody in authority seems to really care about the bloodshed as a result of people being murdered almost daily.

Moreover, while the remedy for such an unacceptable situation also lies in legislative reform as it pertains to the Police Service Act and the Special Reserve Police Act, this is easier said than done since such sweeping reform will need the support of the parliamentary opposition, who are usually inclined to oppose for opposing sake, usually on spurious grounds.

Therefore, unless the Opposition join ranks with the Government and lends its support to crucial pieces of legislation which could help reduce, in particular, gang-related homicides in the country, the police will be fighting a losing battle.

All of this, coupled with the fact that police officers themselves are being charged with crimes, makes citizens feel hopeless, disenchanted and bewildered.

As it stands now, a culture of death is pervading our society and therefore the Opposition must get its act together and help the Government return the country to a culture of life as the window to act is shrinking.

Furthermore, since crime is everybody’s business, there is a dire need for citizens to rediscover the values of honesty and brotherhood, otherwise our country will continue its despair on this worrisome matter. Parents must resolve to take the first step in saving TT, because, at the end of the day, the family will determine the extent to which the culture of life is achieved.

For far too long, and at our own peril, the teachings and practices of our forefathers have been ignored, resulting in the breakdown of moral and spiritual values in the home, school, workplace and by extension the national community.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail