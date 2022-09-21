Carnival launch postponed to November

File photo: NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters.

The launch of Carnival 2023 has been rescheduled from September 24 to November 5.

National Carnival Commission chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said, “Since the launch’s inception, we have tried to stay true to our annual ritual to stage it as close to Republic Day as possible.

"However, we could not be unmindful of the present climate of Independence celebrations, which include phenomenal events being hosted at our sister organisations, Queen’s Hall Theatre and NAPA, that weekend.

He said the NCC aimed to maximise public participation at the launch, "especially as we have added new features to this year’s event, including a Carnival village, a panyard experience, and some of the best local arts and crafts and cuisine experiences."

But, he added, "We understood that the 60th anniversary celebrations are also a significant milestone that deserves the utmost public focus and attention, from which we choose not to detract.”

The launch will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah at 4pm.