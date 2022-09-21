Bad weather affects six villages in Tobago

THE Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said bad weather on Wednesday affected six villages on the island – Mt Grace, Mt St George/Studlley Park, All Fields Trace Carnbee, Mary’s Hill, Bacolet and Roxborough.

The agency said it received reports of flash flooding, residential flooding and fallen trees.

TEMA gave no further details but in a post on its Facebook page early on Wednesday, the agency said a fallen tree had blocked the road on the Roxborough-Bloody Bay Link Road near the Roxborough Secondary School. The tree has since been removed.

A weather alert issued on Tuesday by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office warned of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms expected over oceanic waters and extending across Trinidad and Tobago.

It said this activity is associated with an active tropical wave with potential for development over the next few days. The Met office added gusty winds of over 70km/hr can be expected.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology on Wednesday dismissed all schools at 1pm.

It said the closure was owing to the advisories issued by the Metereological Service. The division advised parents to make the necessary arrangements to have their children collected.

The division said students who use the maxi taxi services will be collected from their respective schools.

It urged people to remain vigilant while taking the necessary precautions to preserve their safety and that of their families.

TEMA, in a statement, said the Tobago Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) and all stakeholders of the Tobago Disaster Management Committee are on standby and ready to be activated if the need arises.

It added the expected wind gusts are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects.

The agency said the risk of landslides is likely in areas prone and sea conditions can include larger-than-normal waves in both open waters and in the Gulf of Paria.

Additionally, it said periods of lull between bursts of rainfall and thunderstorm activity can be expected.

TEMA said shelters and managers have already been identified.