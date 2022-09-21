Amazon Warriors hunt vital points against Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj looks on after placing the ball during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on September 14. - AYANNA KINSALE

GUYANA AMAZON Warriors will be eyeing a strong finish in the preliminary phase of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the action shifts to Guyana.

Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium in Guyana, at 7 pm, on Wednesday.

Amazon Warriors are last in the six-team standings with just one win in six matches.

The Guyana franchise can still qualify for the playoffs as they have four matches remaining in the preliminary phase. The other teams only have two matches each to play in the preliminary phase.

Third placed Tallawahs are in position to qualify for the playoffs, but will be eager for a win as only two points separate second placed St Lucia Kings and fifth placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs which bowl off, on Tuesday.

The wicket at Providence Stadium is normally conducive to spin bowling. Amazon Warriors will be aiming to make use of those conditions with a potent spin attack including leg spinner Imran Tahir.

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has left the team for international duty, but Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan has joined the team and his left-arm spin will be an asset for Amazon Warriors.

Many Guyanese players are in the Amazon Warriors squad and will be familiar with the conditions at Providence including captain Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Chandrapaul Hemraj.

Tallawahs made a positive start to the tournament, but their form has dipped losing three of their last four matches.

Tallawahs spinners Chris Green, Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen will aim to lead from the front.

In the first match at Providence on Wednesday, leaders Barbados Royals will tackle Patriots at 10 am.

Royals have already sealed a place in the playoffs with an impressive record of seven wins and one defeat.

Patriots have only won twice and will be hoping to win their last two matches to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES (Providence Stadium) – Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 10 am; Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7 pm.

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*NR*Pts*NRR

Royals*8*7*1*0*14*1.526

Kings*8*4*4*0*8*0.405

Tallawahs*8*4*4*0*8*0.399

TKR*8*3*4*1*7*-0.823

Patriots*8*2*4*2*6*-1.349

Amazon Warriors*6*1*4*1*3*-0.540