Water flows again at Celestine Trace, Maraval

Upper Celestine Trace, Maraval, now has a water supply once again.

Newsday highlighted the dire situation there in a September 18 story headlined: No water at Mr Peter’s Parlour.

WASA subsequently said it had recently experienced challenges in maintaining a reliable water supply to customers at the extremities of the Maraval water treatment plant distribution system

In an e-mail to Newsday, WASA said, "This was due primarily to mechanical problems that affected one of the pumps at the Maraval plant, which required extensive repair works. Repairs to the pump were completed on September 10."

The utility compaby said it has been working to

return the service to normal, particularly to affected customers at the extremities of the distribution system.

It said the upper Celestine Trace area, along with Nicholas, Faustin and Clovis Streets, received a supply as scheduled on September 17-18 and will next receive a supply on September 20. Newsday confirmed that Peter Mendez, owner of the parlour, had received water after the repairs.

WASA did not comment on the problems experienced by those supplied by the Guanapo water treatment plant in Pinto and environs, which was raised in another Newsday report.