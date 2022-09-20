Unidentified man's body found in Valencia

Police are trying to identify a man's body that was found in Valencia on Monday night.

Eastern Division police received a report of a suspicious grey Nissan AD Wagon on Cumaca Road, Valencia, at around 7.20 pm.

They did not find the car but saw a pool of blood near the road and found the body of a man with wounds to his head.

He was of African descent, with dreadlocks and was dressed in black jeans and a blue T-shirt.

Sangre Grande CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

Up to Tuesday afternoon he remained unidentified.