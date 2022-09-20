Riddim and vibes at Dwayne DJ Bravo's party

Dwayne Bravo, left, and Iwer perform Champion Bam Bam at Bravo's 47 Charity All White Event, at Queen's Hall Garden Theatre, St Ann's. - Angelo Marcelle

"Who ain't come out, miss out."

That was the sentiments of many patrons, as they enjoyed Dwayne Bravo's 47 All White Charity Event on Friday. Now in its sixth year, the premium drink-inclusive event was held at Queen's Hall Garden Theatre, St Ann's, a couple days after Bravo's birthday.The sold-out event helped to ensure that the Credo Foundation, (charity chosen for this year), gets the assistance it needs.

From 8 pm, patrons filtered into the garden, dressed in their finest white attire.

Although not advertised, some entertainers did short sets in support of the fundraiser. Performers included singers on Bravo's recently released 47 Riddim: College Boy Jesse, Tommy Sanchez, Orlando Octave, Neil "Iwer" George and Bravo himself.

The live entertainment began about midnight, with Bravo thanking his manager Krystal C Joseph, Dexter Thomas, Trinidad Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard, StrictlyFX Ltd's owner Adrian Chandler and David Blanc for their support. He then sang one of his new songs, before inviting Octave to perform their collaborative single, She Want Me. Octave also sang his song on the 47 riddim and his other hits in his trademark freestyle session.Whether you were sipping on Moet, or eating bite-sized bake and shark, when Iwer George and Erphaan Alves hit the stage the party's energy lifted to another level.

Also performing were Shurwayne Winchester, Swappi and KMC.

Some Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricketers were also present to support and enjoy the event.

An all-inclusive getaway at Tropikist in Tobago, a GoPro, and jewellery from Caribbean Jewellers were some of the prizes won by patrons.

The Couva Children's Home, Crisis Centre, Margaret Kistow Children's Home, and the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities, have been previous beneficiaries of the event.

Hosts, DJs and mic men were Whitney Husbands, Reecie T, Poison Sound and Selectah Kerry, DJ Ana and Ultar Simmo, Team Joy and Cardo, Lord Hype and Lurbz, and Travis World and Major Penny.