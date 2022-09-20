Relative of Vistabella girl, 11, killed by dog faces charges

Rachel Bhagwandeen, 11 -

THE male relative held in connection with the death of 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen – who was mauled to death by a dog in Vistabella – could face three or more charges.

On August 25, Bhagwandeen and her nine-year-old brother Jaylon were watching TV and the dog, which belonged to one of their relatives, entered the room.

She told her brother to run and that she would deal with the dog. Relatives rushed to try to save her, but to no avail.

The dog has reportedly since been put down.

Bhagwandeen's funeral was held on September 3.

On Monday, police told Newsday a 32-year-old male relative had been arrested over the weekend and was due to participate in an ID parade in the afternoon.

This was rescheduled to Tuesday at 2pm owing to a robbery at Pennywise Plaza, La Romaine on Monday which left six dead.

After the ID parade, a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).