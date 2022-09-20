Perfect WI T20 team for World Cup

Nicholas Pooran goes airborne as he plays a pull shot during in a Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Queen's Park Oval. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I congratulate chief selector Desmond Haynes and the CWI administration for announcing a fantastic T20I squad to head to Australia later this year for the World Cup. It’s strategic and an excellent combination of talent. In fact, I think it’s perfect and I await to hear from the media personalities – and of course my brethren from Princes Town.

Fortunately, Evin Lewis has regained his fitness and settled the question regarding his availability. Australia has long boundaries and will be the Chris Gayle replacement with his big hitting. Kyle Mayers is our wild card and can do anything on the field. Johnson Charles is an excellent pick because he has an excellent World Cup record and the WI needs players like that who turn up on the big stage. Sheldon Cottrell, who is a left-handed fast bowler, is a welcome return for squad depth.

Notable inclusions are Raymond Reifer and our homeboy Yannic Cariah. These guys are experienced, street-smart and seasoned players. Maybe not in the maroon colours, but they are what I consider “weapon players.” They have no baggage, nothing to lose and no expectations to burden them. They present elements of surprise because Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who have played all around the world, have been studied by opposing teams and players know how to get at them. Cariah is the kind of cricketer to throw the kitchen sink at opposition teams, no matter who.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were never in doubt. The rest of the squad comprises the core of the team for the past two years in the limited format. Let the ongoing CPL serve as platform for the boys to condition themselves in the T20 format. I pray to the cricket gods that no one gets injured and that sour grapes and bad apples stay afar.

Pakistan is the favourite to win the World Cup, in my opinion. The WI is not a dark horse, but an underdog, which suits the team fine. Rally round the WI, win, lose or draw!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas