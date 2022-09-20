NGO, Arnim's host student art show in La Romaine

Acrylic paintings by Miri Cleghorn, eight, left, and Logan Cleghorn, ten. -

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) Art By Creative Design (ABCD), in collaboration with Arnim's Art Galleria, is hosting a student art exhibition until October 6 to highlight the skills of youths in the country and inspire people to participate in the artform.

Viewing for the exhibition which began on September 19 – Evolve Student Art Exhibition – is from 9 am-6 pm weekdays and on Saturday from 9 am-4 pm at the gallery at Gulf View, La Romaine.

Evolve is an acronym for "eye, value, own, love, vibe, and express."

The exhibition will feature chosen works by artists from as young as three to 19. Some will be on sale for anyone who wants to support ABCD's "youth creatives in their pursuits."

The NGO chose over 30 pieces for the exhibition. It said the objective is to showcase the artwork of students and to heighten awareness among the public of the artistic talents of students in the community.

One of the NGO's directors, Yeana Kelly-Simmons, said the group also hopes to stimulate interest in the arts and support young artists.

ABCD believes a lot of people are unaware of young people’s artistic prowess.

Kelly-Simmons who is also the chief vision officer, said ABCD believes a forum should be created that would bring students' work to the public in a way that would be a consistent reminder of the wealth of talent among young people.

She hopes this project enhances the community/communal spaces and transmits the "positive vibes" that are much needed in society today.

Apart from Kelly-Simmons, the organisation has two other directors – Abiola Mc Cree and Christa Sankarsingh.

For more info: e-mail info@artbycreativedesign.org or visit its website www.artbycreativedesign.org