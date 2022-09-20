Morvant murder victim identified two weeks after death

File photo -

THE man killed on September 9 wearing what appeared to be parts of the uniforms of both police and regiment was identified on Monday as a 24-year-old Valencia man.

Police said he was Shannon Kadoo.

Kadoo was wearing a black balaclava, long camouflage pants, black combat boots, a black under-jersey, a blue sweater resembling those worn by the Guard and Emergency Branch, and a camouflage fisher hat.

Police reported then that at about 7am, a woman called Morvant police after she found found Kadoo’s body in her yard at Las Alturas.

Police found 5.56 spent shells near his body and further away, which made them believe there had been a shootout between Kadoo and others, ending in his death.