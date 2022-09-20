Gunners, Spartans stay unbeaten in NLCB Tobago T10 Windball

Ancil Nedd of Crown Point scored the highest individual score of 136 versus Roxborough Upsetters.

THE NATIONAL Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket league, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, will be played on Sunday.

Roxborough Gunners and Crown Points Spartans are the two unbeaten teams, heading into the business end of the competition.

Last Saturday, Antonio Providence's all-round performance gave Spartans a 27-run victory over Kabs Solution Buccoo.

Batting first, Crown Point, led by 29 runs from Ancil Nedd and 26 from Providence, reached a score of 137 runs for seven wickets, in their allotted ten overs.

Glennon Sharpe notched an even fifty in Buccoo's response, but Providence's bowling performance of three wickets for 22 runs, kept the rest of the batsmen in check, and Buccoo were restricted to 108 for six wickets.

Crown Point also recorded a huge 122-run victory over Pembroke Upsetters.

Nedd's stroke-filled 136, which was the highest individual score of the preliminaries, powered Crown Point to a mammoth 208 runs for two wickets.

Pembroke never challenged the total, and their run chase was curtailed on 83 runs for six wickets.

Jahron Alfred stroked the third century of competition, as his dashing 109 runs versus Buccoo Reef Avengers, helped Roxborough to a match winning total of 187 for the loss of six wickets.

Roxborough's potent bowling attack then routed Buccoo Reef Avengers for 55. Shaquan Melville's bowling figures read three wickets for four runs. Jahron Alfred chipped in with two scalps for eight runs, bowling his two overs.

In other results, Anroy Des Vignes registered a hat-trick, with his medium pace, for Mason Hall Challengers against Kabs Solution Buccoo.

Sent in to bat, Mason Hall were dismissed for 41 in nine overs. Keston Duncan had the best bowling display for Kabs Solution Buccoo, conceding six runs for his three wickets.

Bowling the first over in Buccoo turn at the crease. Des Vignes, gave his team a glimmer of hope, when he sent three batsmen back to the pavilion, in consecutive deliveries, without a run on the board.

Des Vignes, took a fourth wicket in his second over, to end with figures of four for 22, but Leron Lezama's 22 ensured that Buccoo reached their victory target of 42 runs, for the loss of four wickets, in 4.5 overs.

Pembroke scrapped into the quarter-finals, following a positive result over Signal Hill Rising Stars, on Sunday.

Needing a win to qualify, Kevon Mc Pherson (26) and Donnel Hercules (21), propelled Pembroke to 122 runs for eight wickets.

Signal Hill, also needing a win to negotiate the next round, fell short by 58 runs.

Mc Pherson, completed a memorable game with his two wickets costing three runs and Donnel Hercules claimed two wickets for nine runs, as Signal Hill was bundled out for 64 runs in 7.3 overs.

Starting at 10 am, the first quarter-final on Sunday will feature Crown Point versus Buccoo Reef Avengers. Also on the day, Mason Hall will entertain Roxborough, Kabs Solution Buccoo will face Bloody Bay, while East/West Outlaws will battle Pembroke. The final is set for 4 pm.