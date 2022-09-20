Guapo road fixed after July landslip

The fixed roadway in Cochrane Village, Point Fortin. Photo by Narissa Fraser

TWO months after a landslip damaged a section of the Southern Main Road in Cochrane Village, Guapo in Point Fortin, a retaining wall has been built and the road has been fixed.

On July 23, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said the damage was caused by "incessant rainfall over the last couple of weeks, as well as the leak nearby."

Work began soon after.

The damaged section of the roadway caused frequent standstill traffic, which left drivers and commuters frustrated.

The final work was being done on Saturday afternoon and by Sunday afternoon, it was complete.