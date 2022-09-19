Thomas exhibits latest collection at Horizons

Beverly Thomas will exhibit her latest collection at Horizons Art Gallery from September 20.

Thomas has always been attuned to colour, being particularly drawn to vibrant hues. She did the day job, but art kept calling. Her passion was fuelled and her skills sharpened by taking several courses with local artists. Her “hobby” morphed into a successful career some years ago and she has never looked back, a media release.

Thomas' medium is acrylic, though she occasionally flirts with oil and mixed media. Her subject matter varies, but she loves to include flowers, bamboo, and saucy Trini ladies. Abstract art holds a particular appeal for Thomas, and she often enjoys the freedom of this type of self-expression. And definitely there is colour; strong, hot oranges and reds, cool turquoises, all in bold strokes.

Thomas believes art is emotion expressed on canvas and hopes that her work reaches each viewer with positive energy and love, the release said.

The opening night of the exhibition can be attended in person or virtually at 5.30 pm via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artist in attendance and viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

The in-person opening is from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37, Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until October 1 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.