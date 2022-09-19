PTSC claims TIWU rep 'struck' company official

TIWU president Judy Charles -

THE Public Transport Service Commission (PTSC) has said a member of the Transport and Industrial Workers' Union (TIWU) "struck" one of its officials on Friday.

In a press release, the PTSC said it "condemns the violent act" against its acting deputy general manager of human resources, which it alleged happened after a meeting.

The PTSC said its official showed "consummate professionalism by not retaliating."

It commented: "We consider the behaviour displayed today...reprehensible and the PTSC condemns, in the strongest way, all forms of violence against its employees."

It said the incident was reported to the police and investigations are ongoing, adding that it will not comment on it until further notice.

When Newsday contacted TIWU president Judy Charles, she said she had been "hearing about it" but that she has "not received any official correspondence about that."

Asked if she was in a position to confirm or deny the allegation, she said no.

The union's general secretary Roopnarine Roopchan also said he could not confirm whether there was any physical altercation, as he was not present.

He said there was a scheduled meeting with the PTSC about the termination of a branch officer.

"I was told there was a bit of a heated argument, but the part about the attack – I cannot verify that. I am now trying to ascertain the facts.

"I have not received any reports from any of our members stating there was a physical attack."

He said he was not at that meeting, but Charles had been there.