Morvant men shot dead on way to pick zabocas

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

Two Morvant men were gunned down while on their way to pick avocadoes near their home on Monday morning.

Police said Keston Baldwin, 35 and Rahim Greaves, were walking on Valley Road, Romain Lands, Morvant, at around 10.30 am when a silver Toyota Axio drove up.

Four men dressed in Muslim women's clothes got out of the car and shot Baldwin and Greaves.

The gunmen got back in the car and drove off.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and found both men bleeding. One man took Greaves to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Morvant police visited the area with a district medical officer who declared Baldwin dead at the scene.

Newsday visited and tried to speak with a relative of the men but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said Baldwin had also been shot in June.

Police suspect the murders may be related to a gang war between criminals in Romain Lands and St Francois Valley Road.

The Homicide Bureau Region II is investigating.