Morvant man shot dead in Longdenville

File photo

A Morvant man is dead after he was shot by gunmen while playing cards in Longdenville on Sunday.

He was identified as Kenton Wilson.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Baldeo Avenue, Longdenville Old Road, and was told that Wilson was sitting with a group of men under a mango tree playing cards when they noticed a silver Nissan Versa heading south on the road. Witnesses said when the car got close gunmen jumped out of the front passenger seat and the right rear passenger seat and started shooting at the group.

The group of men scattered in different directions but the gunmen chased Wilson who was running south along Baldeo Avenue and shot him several times before getting back into the vehicle and escaping.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre during this week.