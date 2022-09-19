Man in Princes Town court for having gun, ammo at home

File photo -

A man is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with having a gun and ammunition at his home.

The police arrested the man, from Platanite Trace, in the Barrackpore district, on Friday during an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise.

The police went to the suspect’s home and found a silver and brown gun and 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Snr Supt Smith, Supt Rampath, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip, of the Southern Division, co-ordinated the exercise between 2 am and 7 am.

Insp Mohammed supervised the exercise, which included Cpls Stoute and Caesar and other police from Barrackpore CID and the station.

A police report said the police searched the homes of the "priority offenders" for guns, ammunition, and other illegal items at Platanite Trace, Tin Pan Alley, and Papourie Road, all in Barrackpore.

They did not find anything illegal at the other houses.