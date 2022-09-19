Faith BYisrael elected new THA Deputy Chief Secretary

New THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. - THA

SECRETARY for Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael was elected the new Deputy Chief Secretary during a sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly on Monday morning.

Immediately after the vote was taken and BYisrael announced as the new deputy, the sitting was adjourned to allow for BYisrael, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the assembly's presiding officer, Abby Taylor, to board a 12.25 pm CAL flight to Trinidad.

They will go to President's House in St Ann's, where acting President Christine Kangaloo will swear in BYisrael.

BYisrael replaces her political leader Watson Duke, who last week announced his resignation as Deputy Chief Secretary.

The new deputy is among three PDP deputy political leaders fired by Duke in the wake of an ugly public falling-out between himself and Augustine.