'Error' as extra $ sent to MTS workers' bank accounts

EXTRA money was accidentally sent to the bank accounts of all fortnightly-paid staff at the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS). But the source remains unknown as the MTS distanced itself from what it called an "error."

In an internal memo dated September 15 titled Bank Error, the company's divisional manager of human resources Alana Hosein there had been "several reports from employees" about it.

"Please be advised that this money did not come from MTS. It is our understanding that the banks involved are investigating this matter and the additional monies put into your bank account in error will be removed by your respective bank.

"We therefore urge you to not withdraw this money as the bank will take the necessary action to recover this money from you."

It urged the workers to contact their home branch for further information, adding that it will continue to provide updates on the issue.