St James pensioner, Arima teen missing

Jeremiah Skeritt, 18 missing - TTPS

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Esther De Silva-Bain, 59, of Kathleen Street, St James and Jeremiah Skeritt, 18, of Tumpuna Road, Arima.

Both Skeritt and De Silva-Bain were last seen on September 14.

Anyone with information can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station or share the information via the TTPS app.