Rampaul, Munro star as TKR overcome Tallawahs

Migael Pretorious (on ground) survives a run-out attempt by Trinbago Knight Riders wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (right) during the Hero Caribbean Premier League contest between the TKR and the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday. - Lincoln Holder

EXPERIENCED fast bowler Ravi Rampaul delivered a memorable performance to lead Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a four-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs, in a low-scoring affair, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Tallawahs could only muster 116/7 in 20 overs. The TKR responded with 119/6 with five deliveries to spare.

Rampaul, 37, wrecked the Tallawahs top order grabbing three of the first four wickets to leave the Jamaica franchise tottering at 22/4 after five overs.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got the ball rolling getting the early wicket of Amir Jangoo, caught for six by Andre Russell running back at mid-on.

Tallawahs lost another wicket when Brandon King skied a delivery from Rampaul to Sunil Narine at mid-wicket.

Shamarh Brooks tried to quiet down the massive crowd with a four through covers off Hosein, but wickets continued to tumble.

The score was 22/3 after 4.2 overs when Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell played a delivery from Rampaul onto his stumps trying to pull a ball through square leg.

Raymon Reifer fell for duck finding the edge to give wicket-keeper Tim Seifert a simple catch and hand Rampaul another wicket. Rampaul now had remarkable figures of 3/3.

Brooks and Imad Wasim kept the TKR bowlers out of the wicket column for a few overs.

In the tenth over Tallawahs slipped to 38/5 when Brooks was given out leg before to off-spinner Sunil Narine for 20.

Against the run of play, Fabian Allen swept Narine for six to get Tallawahs past 50.

Allen and Wasim battled at the crease for the Tallawahs in an effort to get their team to a respectable total.

Tallawahs progressed to 76/5 after 15 overs and was need of some hefty blows to get to a competitive total.

After Colin Munro dropped a tough catch to give Allen a chance, the right-hander made them pay.

Allen struck Rampaul for six over mid-wicket and in the same over he hit a four down to wide third man.

Rampaul got the breakthrough before the 17th over was completed as Wasim was caught in the covers for 19 off 35 balls.

Allen continued to play his shots hitting fast bowler Anderson Phillip for six to get Tallawahs past 100. After getting to his 50, Allen was caught by TKR captain Kieron Pollard at long off to give pacer Daryn Dupavillon the wicket. He struck three fours and three sixes in his knock of 50 off 35 balls.

Rampaul ended as TKR’s most successful bowler with figures of 4/19 in four overs.

TKR got off to a disastrous start like the Tallawahs as Nicholas Pooran and Tion Webster were each caught behind without a run on the board.

After a pedestrian start, Munro started to play with usual aggression, while fellow New Zealander Seifert played the supporting role.

After the poor start, TKR were in a comfortable position on 41/2 after six overs.

Munro continued to play his shots with Seifert growing in confidence.

TKR were cruising on 67/2 in the ninth over when Munro was bowled by a delivery from left-arm spinner Wasim that kept low.

Munro made 40 off 28 deliveries, a knock which included three fours and three sixes.

Two more quick wickets fell to leave TKR 76/5 after 11.3 overs as Narine was dismissed for four and Seifert was sent back to the pavilion for 28.

Hosein joined Pollard and the pair batted intelligently rotating the strike as the required run rate was five runs per over.

Hosein cut left-arm spinner Allen for four to bring the crowd back to life as TKR now needed less than 30 runs for victory.

After Pollard fell for eight, Andre Russell and Hosein guided TKR to their victory target, in the final.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir took 2/15 in four overs for Tallawahs.

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 116/7 (20 overs) – Fabian Allen 50, Shamarh Brooks 20; Ravi Rampaul 4/19 vs TKR 119/6 (19.1 overs) – Colin Munro 40, Tim Seifert 28; Mohammad Amir 2/15. TKR won by four wickets. Man of the Match: Ravi Rampaul (TKR).