Quartet complete Tobago to Trinidad swim

THE QUARTET of William Carr, Patrick Lee Loy, Roger Watts and John Procope completed a 60-kilometre swim from Little Rockly Bay, Tobago to Grand Riviere, Trinidad on Saturday.

The group began their swim at 4 am and they had to overcome strong currents, due to heavy afternoon showers, to each complete the course.

According to a media release from the Aquatic Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT), "We congratulate our Aquatic Warriors for the levels of dedication and endurance demonstrated to complete their swim from Tobago to Trinidad. The currents pushed the swimmers northwest after ten hours of heaving waves and wind out of the east, which made it difficult to complete the journey.

"We are proud of them and salute their efforts."

The group had a support crew comprising coach Edward Tuberoso, Louis Martin, Mike Toussaint, Gordon Borde, Richard Borde, Teheli Sealey, Simone Bethel, Avinash Inalsingh, Dr Lorraine Patience, Bertrand Beharry, Adrian Flugter and the TT Coast Guard.

The support crew operated on three vessels – Gladys McCall (operated by Toussaint), Tropicbird (operated by Beharry) and Interceptor (operated by the TT Coast Guard).