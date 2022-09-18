Police arrest 2, seize guns, ammo, ganja

Gun seized by police on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

POLICE recovered one Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition during a search on Friday.

A release said police were executing a search warrant at the home of a 22-year-old man of Pinto Road, Arima when they found and seized the items.

The man was arrested and taken to the Pinto police post. Police are expected to lay charges soon.

In an unrelated incident, police found three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition inside another house at Bye Pass Road, Arima on Friday.

A 24-year-old man was held and is assisting police with various shooting and wounding investigations in the area.

And in Freeport, Tewarie Circular South, Central police found an assault rifle fitted with a magazine, wrapped in a grey vest. No one has been held in connection with the discovery.

Officers of the North Eastern Division, acting on information, went to Garden Road, Aranguez during an exercise on Friday night.

They recovered 11 fully grown marijuana trees barricaded by a black-coloured tarpaulin on land used for gardening.

Police are continuing investigations into these incidents.