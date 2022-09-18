Patel replaces Seales for TKR for rest of CPL

Samit Patel

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have replaced fast bowler Jayden Seales with English all-rounder Samit Patel for the remainder of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Seales, 21, was not in the TKR team for Saturday's match against Jamaica Tallawahs. He bowled just one over in Wednesday's fixture against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Patel, 37, brings another spinning option for TKR with the final leg of the preliminary phase and the playoffs to be held in Guyana – a spinner's paradise. Patel has 319 T20 wickets and averages 25.10 with the bat at a 125.35 strike rate.