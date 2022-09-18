Moore makes debut in Guatemalan premier league

Reon Moore -

Trinidad and Tobago forward Reon Moore made his debut in the Guatemalan premier division on Saturday, coming on as a second-half substitute for CSD Municipal against Xinabajul.

Municipal's prevailed 2-0 with goals by Rudy Barrientos, in the fifth minute, and Cesar Eduardo Archila, in the 69th.

The victory took Municipal to second in the standings, just one point behind Coban Imperial.

Moore, 25, is on loan from Defence Force. It is his first time competing for an overseas club.

Moore, who hails from Sangre Grande, was named in national coach Angus Eve's squad for this month's four-team King's Cup in Thailand. He has played 14 games and four goals for the national team since making his debut in 2018.