Kickingball semis at Arena Freeport on Sunday

- Grevic Alvarado

THE TOP four teams from the Trinidad and Tobago Kickingball League will contest the semifinals at Arena Freeport on Sunday.

The VIP Queens advanced to the penultimate round of the tournament after beating Las Galácticas 20 runs to seven in the quarterfinals.

Their rivals in the semifinals will be Las Titanes of Tunapuna, who advanced as the best losers in the quarterfinals. They fell to Lobas five runs for two.

Precisely Lobas will have to battle in the semifinals with Mama La Penca, who beat Las Gladiadoras 12-4.

On Sunday the first VIP Queens-Las Titanes game will start at 12.30 pm.

Then at 4.30 pm Lobas and Mama La Penca will look for the second ticket to the grand final.

League president Nolan Jones said despite difficulties in obtaining permits to hold the games, the tournament has gone well.

"It's been a good championship. Unfortunately we haven't had permission to play every Sunday, and that's why the tournament has been extended for several months, but the players and coaches are encouraged and ready to move forward," he said.

Macoya's Constantine Park ground has been the most used by the league, thanks to the Tunapuna Regional Corporation.

The TT Kickingball League started this tournament with eight teams, of which six advanced to the quarterfinals.

"It's very nice every Sunday to see how families go to the fields to watch the games. All the players are Latino, but our intention is to promote this sport in the local community," said Jones.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final and the losers will play for third place. The date and place of the last two games are yet to be decided, depending on permission for the use of fields.