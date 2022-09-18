Four women, one man die of covid19

FOUR elderly women and one young man are this country’s latest covid19 fatalities.

These recent deaths have taken the total to 4,189 since TT recorded its first death in 2020.

The Ministry of Health’s daily update on Saturday said four had pre-existing conditions ranging from cerebrovascular, lung and kidney disease and neurological disorder.

The ministry also announced 101 more people tested positive for the virus.

The country has had 182,144 covid19 cases in over two years. Of this, 173,467 patients recovered.

As of Saturday afternoon, 184 patients are being treated for covid19 in hospital.

Active cases now stands at 4,448 with 13 people in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, six in ICU, ten in the high dependency unit in the parallel health care system.

The ministry said 4,304 others are in home isolation.

Over a year into the national vaccination programme, 716,837 people have completed the vaccination regime and 168,567 people had got a booster shot.