CPL teams train at St Augustine Academy of Sport facilities

Jamaica Tallawahs coach Shivnarine Chanderpaul (left), Honorary Graduate of The UWI (2018) and bowling coach Sir Curtly Ambrose at The UWI St Augustine Academy of Sport. PHOTO COURTESY UWI. -

AS EXCITEMENT in Trinidad and Tobago and around the region builds with the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the St Augustine Academy of Sport of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Sport has also been abuzz with training activities.

“The Faculty of Sport is delighted that the CPL has used the St Augustine Academy of Sport facilities as the sole training ground for all teams involved in CPL XI. This coupled with our partnership in delivering the UWI CPL Sport Marketing Course this year points to the strong bond,” said Dr. Akshai Mansingh, Dean of the Faculty of Sport and Chief Medical Officer of the CPL.

“Very few institutions can provide such multidimensional offerings and we look forward to further areas where we can unearth our mutual potential,” he added.

On Tuesday, members of the Jamaica Tallawahs team and coaching staff headed by West Indies legends Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Honorary Graduate of The UWI (2018) and Sir Curtly Ambrose were on-site. Also present were graduate of the UWI St Augustine Campus, Amir Jangoo who was nominated for the Vice-Chancellor’s Sportsman of the Year Award 2020 and UWI Men’s cricket coach Keshava Ramphal (analyst).