Boy, 8, shot, relative killed in Kelly Village

File photo

An eight-year-old boy was shot in his stomach and a relative killed on Saturday during a shooting in Kelly Village, Caroni.

Police told Newsday Adino Gaye was hit in the crossfire when unknown gunmen began shooting at about 2.20 pm. Shevon Gaye, 24, a relative of the boy died after he was shot multiple times. Shevon lived at Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, Caroni. A DMO ordered the body be removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.

Adino's father, Anthony Gaye, was shot in a foot and arm.

The child was found a few metres away with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. His condition was unknown up to news time.

On September 13, Gerard Davis was shot dead in a drive-by shooting, while standing along River Branch Road, Kelly Village, at about 9 pm.

Police are yet to determine a motive for these murders as investigations continue.

Last Wednesday, two children were among six people shot during a wake at a house in Sangre Grande.

The children, three and six, were wounded at Damarie Hill, Blake Avenue, at around 10.30 pm when men drove up in a car. They remain hospitalised. Investigations are ongoing.