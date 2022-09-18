Barbados book CPL playoffs spot, Warriors rooted last

Barbados Royals spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, right, celebrates a wicket against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday. - Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors stayed rooted to the bottom of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) standings on Sunday with their fourth defeat in six matches on Sunday.

Guyana lost to the impressive Barbados Royals by 29 runs, via the Duckworth-Lewis method, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Needing 111 to win, in a match reduced to 16 overs per side, Guyana limped to 81 for nine in a another woeful batting display.

The victory propelled Barbados six points clear at the top of the table with their seventh win from eight matches. Sitting comfortable on 14 points and a place in the playoffs confirmed, Barbados will still be uneasy heading to Guyana without captain David Miller and top batsman Quinton de Kock, who played their last CPL match before leaving for international duty with South Africa.

With one win, four losses and a no result to show so far, Guyana have dug themselves in a hole and would likely need to win their four home games to have a chance of making it into the playoffs and final, which will be held in Guyana for the first time.

Batting first on Sunday, Barbados were struggling at 68 for six when former captain Jason Holder lashed 40 from 33 to take them to 107 for six. Guyana spinners Chandrapaul Hemraj (3/15), Junior Sinclair ((2/12) and Imran Tahir (1/30) did the damage

In reply, Guyana produced yet another batting collapse while pressured by disciplined bowling by Rahkeem Cornwall (2/12), Obed McCoy (2/24) and Ramon SImmonds (2/21).