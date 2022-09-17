N Touch
News

Tunapuna man chased, killed by gunmen

File photo
File photo

A 23-year-old Tunapuna man was chased and shot dead by gunmen on Friday afternoon.

Police said Jerimiah Forde was walking with a friend on Maingot Road, Tunapuna, when they were approached by two men with guns.

Forde ran through a track and his friend ran in another direction.

One of the gunmen shot Forde several times, then got into a white car nearby.

Tunapuna police went to the area and found Forde's body. A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Forde dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

Comments

"Tunapuna man chased, killed by gunmen"

More in this section