Tunapuna man chased, killed by gunmen

File photo

A 23-year-old Tunapuna man was chased and shot dead by gunmen on Friday afternoon.

Police said Jerimiah Forde was walking with a friend on Maingot Road, Tunapuna, when they were approached by two men with guns.

Forde ran through a track and his friend ran in another direction.

One of the gunmen shot Forde several times, then got into a white car nearby.

Tunapuna police went to the area and found Forde's body. A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Forde dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.