The Inner View to be screened at TTFF

Kevon Brooks and Chaquille Charles star in The Inner View which will screen at MovieTowne, Port of Spain, on September 24. The film is in line for Best TT film at the TT Film Festival. -

Implicit bias is a problem in Trinidad and Tobago that is not often addressed in the national conversation. It presents an unfair judgment upon particular sections of the population, resulting in nepotism and the perpetuation of injustice. It feeds the fallout from the neglect directed at the residents of some of the challenged communities.

This is the view of Eric Barry’s passion project, the nine-minute short film, The Inner View, which is being screened at this year’s TT Film Festival (TTFF).

The film stars Chaquille Charles as Joshua Anthony, an educated and ambitious young man from a district that suffers from a negative reputation in the eyes of the national community. Despite his positive qualities and education, he is unable to get a job simply because of his address, a media release said.

Supporting Charles is veteran actor Glenn Davis, playing Mr Manswell, the bigoted owner of Manswell Industries, where young Anthony goes for yet another job interview. Kevon Brooks plays Clarence, a close friend and Anthony's mentor. He knows the challenges of being from the area that Anthony lives in and advises Anthony on how he should approach the interview.

The Inner View is written and directed by Barry who is a multiple Cacique Award winner and who placed second in the 2021 Prime Minister’s Best Village Playwriting Competition with The Virus, a folktale with a global pandemic as the backdrop.

In 2020, he was named the regional winner (Caribbean) of the BBC International Radio Playwriting competition with Delicia Brings Home the Rainbow, a story on the conflict between generations over changing attitudes towards sexual orientation.

Barry is very proud of this film, seeing it as “an enlightening story that highlights a problem that is at the core of several of our social issues,” the release said. He hopes viewing the film would encourage conversation on the topic and also cause people to look at themselves, and explore whether or not they are prejudiced to others, and possibly discovering that they are unknowing contributors to one of the social problems plaguing TT.

The Inner View is in competition for Best TT Film and will be screened at MovieTowne, Port of Spain, on September 24 at 8 pm and on September 27 at 5.30 pm. A viewing for secondary schools will be held at Nalis, Port of Spain, on September 22 at 12.30 pm. After each show, there will be a question-and-answer session with Barry.

For more info on the TT Film Festival: ttfilmfestival.com.