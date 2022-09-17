Scavengers banned from Guanapo Landfill after deadly accident

THE Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SMCOL) will no longer allow scavengers into the Guanapo Landfill.

The new rule came after a scavenger was killed on Thursday morning.

SWMCOL CEO Kevin Thompson said an active investigation is still going on

Police said Victoria Nelson, 33, of La Retreat Road Arima, was working at the landfill when she was killed.

At about 10.30 am, Nelson was reportedly near where an excavator was working. Other scavengers called out to the excavator operator to stop and Nelson was found pinned under its bucket.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where she died at about 10.50 am.

The Landfill was closed for the day and reopened on Friday morning.

In a media release on Friday, SWMCOL said it took additional measures to ensure safety at landfills. The measures came after a “stand-down safety meeting” with staff at the landfill with contractors.

It said, “SWMCOL has increased on-site security to curb the unauthrorised entry of salvagers to the Guanapo site in the first instance.

"SWMCOL reiterates to users of the landfill (the need) to exercise caution while on the premises and always adhere to the health and safety guidelines.”