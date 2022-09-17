President right about decorum

President Paula-Mae Weekes - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Despite the strong objections coming from both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, I strongly agree with the President that a much higher level of decorum is urgently needed in our parliamentary debates if the country is to find a way to truly progress in the long run.

In this regard, many of us have not thought about it, but in rating the importance of good manners and good laws in a functioning democracy, good manners must of necessity come before good laws.

You see, laws, good or bad, actually evolve from manners and as such the constant practice of good manners is the most important ingredient in the evolution of good legislation.

So, when we witness time and time again members of both Houses of government communicating with the soul of a heretic and the mouth of a stevedore, there is only one way for the country to go and that is down.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval