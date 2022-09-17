People deserve better, leaders

HOPE SPEECH: President Paula-Mae Weekes speaks in the House of Representatives chamber during a joint sitting of both houses on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

THE EDITOR: President Paula-Mae Weekes called it as it is, "The people deserve better." I too am convinced that we deserve better, and this is not meant to belittle anyone. Look at the living conditions of so many of our citizens. It is a horror story: bad roads, no water, floods, crime, unemployment, poverty, and this list can go on.

Yet our leaders still have the time in Parliament to fight each other, to throw stones and talk about things that change nothing in the lives of the people. Picong seems to be always on the agenda, at the expense of the man out here who is struggling to make ends meet.

Many people are wondering what is taking place. But many of us continue to bury our heads in the sand, hoping that things will get better, instead of joining forces to make things better.

No one likes to hear the truth, especially if it is of a critical nature and pointing to them. Life goes on normally for some while large sections of the population continue to suffer. “After all, it is not bothering me, so why stress myself,” are their silent words. This seems to be the attitude of some of our leaders.

I am calling on our leaders to please, for the sake of the people and the country, do better. Look around and truly see what is taking place in our beautiful paradise and in the lives of the people who they made a commitment to serve.

I have confidence better can be done for the citizenry of our blessed country. Take off the everyday war garments and learn to work with each other to make TT a better place for all. This is what is needed at this hour. There are too many excuses. We all need answers at this junction in our history, and that is not asking for too much.

Come on, let us do it together. Yes, we can, and with God’s help things can change, for the people deserve better.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail