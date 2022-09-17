MIC-IT, NIB advance to semis in Bank Football

File photo by Roger Jacob

MIC Institute of Technology (IT) and National Insurance Board (NIB) both came from behind to emerge victorious in the quarterfinals of the Interbank Football Knockout competition, last weekend.

MIC-IT went a goal down to Eastern Credit Union after Kadeem Graham found the back of the net in the eighth minute at the University of TT O’Meara Ground, on Sunday.

MIC-IT equalised through Kevon Woodley in the 40th minute, before Theo Crovador scored the winner in the 68th minute.

On Saturday in Valsayn, Akinola Gregory opened the scoring for Aero Services against NIB in the third minute.

Dwight Crichlow levelled the contest for NIB with a 30th minute strike and Delano Pierre scored the winner in the 78th minute.

In another quarter-final result, Central Bank defeated Republic Bank 1-0 behind a 75th minute item from Adrian Millette.

First Citizens and Scotiabank battled to a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation time. Hakeem King (sixth minute), Jerron Quashie (tenth) and Kevon Durham (29th) scored for First Citizens and finding the back of the net for Scotiabank were Andrew Bailey (15th), Nicholas Dillon (25th) and Derwyn Lee (43rd). Scotiabank prevailed in the penalty shootout 4-2.

The semi-finals will be held on September 27 and 28.