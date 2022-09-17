Kings overpower Patriots at Tarouba

St Lucia Kings batsman Johnson Charles plays a pull shot during his team's encounter against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

ST LUCIA Kings proved too hot to handle for St Kitts/Nevis Patriots on Saturday, as they cruised to a 49-run triumph in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Johnson Charles celebrated his West Indies T20 recall with a topscore of 61 (41 balls, six fours and three sixes) while his opening partner, captain Faf du Plessis, contributed 41 (21 balls, five fours two sixes) as the Kings, who were asked to bat first, posted a score of 189 runs for seven wickets.

David Wiese chipped in with an unbeaten 21 (12 balls, two fours and a six).

Patriots captain Dwayne Bravo, fellow pacer Dwaine Pretorius and leg-spinner Rashid Khan took two wickets apiece.

Wiese, who was named as the Man of the Match, returned with the ball to claim three wickets for eight runs as the Patriots were dismised for 140 in their allotted 20 overs. Fellow pacers Kesrick Williams and Roshon Primus got 3/32 and 2/23 respectively.

Dewald Brevis topscored the Patriots with 32 (19 balls, three sixes and a four) while Khan made 26 (19 balls, three fours and a six).

Kings are third on the six-team standings with six points, the same as the Patriots but with a superior run-rate. Barbados Royals are on top with 12 points, followed by Jamaica Tallawahs with eight. The Trinbago Knight Riders (five) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (three) occupy the bottom two spots.

TKR will oppose Tallawahs at Tarouba on Saturday, from 7 pm.