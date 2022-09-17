High-flying Naps play Fatima in SSFL

St Augustine Secondary School defender Tyrese Andrews (second from left) prevents the ball during from going into the back of the net during his team’s match against Naparima College in their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, at the St Augustine Secondary School Ground in St Augustine, on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

NAPARIMA College will aim to continue their winning form in the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division when round two matches kick off on Saturday.

Naparima will make the trip north to play Fatima College in a Group A fixture at the latter’s ground in Mucurapo at 4 pm.

On Wednesday, Naparima made a convincing start to the season in round one easing past St Augustine Secondary 9-1.

Omari Campbell and Nathaniel O’Garro led the way for Naparima scoring two goals apiece.

Fatima will be seeking their first victory of the season after playing to a 1-1 draw in round one against St Benedict’s College.

In a Group B clash at Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando, Presentation College San Fernando and Malick Secondary will both try to grab their second wins of the campaign.

In round one, Presentation edged Trinity East 1-0 and Malick recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Chaguanas North Secondary.

This is the first SSFL season being played since 2019 because of the covid19 pandemic.

SATURDAY’S ROUND TWO FIXTURES

GROUP A

ST Benedict’s vs Carapichaima East, Ato Boldon Stadium, 4 pm

Fatima vs Naparima, Fatima, 4 pm

Speyside vs St Anthony’s, Speyside Recreation Ground, 3.30 pm

St Augustine vs Pleasantville, St Augustine, 4 pm

GROUP B

Presentation College (San Fernando) vs Malick, Union Hall, 2 pm

QRC vs East Mucurapo, 4 pm

San Juan North vs Chaguanas North, San Juan North, 4 pm

Trinity College East vs Moruga, Trinity College East, 4 pm