Etienne Charles, 'Happy' Williams to perform at Trinity Cathedral fund-raiser

Entienne Charles plays his trumpet with his rhythm section at the launch of his carnival band Riddim Brass and Mas at Sound Forge on Christopher Samuel Drive, St James on Friday. - Sureash Cholai

ACCLAIMED jazz musicians, including US-based trumpeter Etienne Charles and veteran double-bassist David "Happy" Williams, will serenade fans at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Saturday night for a fund-raiser concert in aid of restoration works at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain.

The event is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm, with other notable jazz figures in pannist Ray Holman, guitarist/composer Theron Shaw, arranger Leston Paul, vocalist Vaughnette Bigford are also carded to perform.

Proceeds of the event will be directed to the Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration Fund. Restoration work for the cathedral, which was damaged by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in August, 2018.

A budget of $70 million was later earmarked for the restoration project, being managed by the Urban Development Corporation of TT.

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley, head of the Anglican diocese in TT, launched the restoration fund last November, appealing for contributions to successfully undertake work to the roof, walls and fixtures that he said "will protect and return the cathedral to its grandeur."

Selby Browne, chairman of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration Committee, asked the potential attendees, "Will you keep the lights of the cathedral alive? Will you keep the bells of the cathedral pealing?"

Browne said as the "Mother Church," the Holy Trinity Cathedral "has a glorious history as a historic edifice and architectural gem that stands majestically in the heart of the capital city."

Since the consecration of the cathedral nearly two centuries ago, the church has experienced devastating damage.

He said earthquakes in 1825, 1918, and on August 21, 2018, have caused significant damage.

"Restoration work is considered a necessity for this historical jewel. There is substantial cracking and damage to walls, the steeple, and chancel roof, as well as the destruction of several stone pinnacles, which today must be undertaken in this major restoration project."

In addition to the fund-raiser concert, the committee and the diocese are seeking donations, which can be made by visiting its website: trinityrestorationtt.com. Donations can be made by cheque in the name of The Incorporated Trustees of the Anglican Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration - ITACTT and may be mailed directly to: the Office of the Anglican Diocese.

General and VVIP tickets are still available.