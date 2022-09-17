Charge caimankillers, Mr CoP

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the acting Commissioner of Police.

The videotaped incident of the cruel killing of the caiman in Aranguez on Thursday provides all the evidence needed to charge and prosecute the individuals responsible. This was an act of extreme cruelty and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Under the Animal Diseases and Importation Amendment Act 2020, Section 18A (1), any person who cruelly beats, ill-treats, starves, over-drives, overrides, overloads, abuses, tortures, neglects or otherwise maltreats any animal commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $200,000 and imprisonment for five years.

Please let us know of your intended actions in this matter within three days.

ROGER MARSHALL

Animals 360 Foundation

animals360tt@gmail.com