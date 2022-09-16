Teniel Campbell signs new contract with Team BikeEchange

In this August 7, 2019 file photo, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru. (AP Photo) -

Two-time national women’s road race champion Teniel Campbell will continue her development in the women’s WorldTour peloton with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, after signing a new two-year contract with the Australian outfit.

The 24-year-old stepped up into the WorldTour after joining the squad in 2021 and has become a valuable and dependable member of the team whenever called upon, whilst also achieving great wins herself when given the opportunity.

Campbell believes her new contract with the pro team serves as a key element towards achieving her athletic goals over the next two seasons.

“With Paris 2024 (Olympics) around the corner, I believe that the resources we have in Team BikeExchange-Jayco with the equipment from Giant, Cadex and Liv, as well as the staff can help me attain my goals for 2023/2024.

“Although I haven’t had lots of personal results with the team since signing in 2021, I have gained a lot of experience over the last two season, and I am extremely hungry to put it to good use for the years ahead,” she told GreenEDGE Cycling.

Campbell, TT and the Caribbean's first women's pro cyclist, confirmed she has not yet fully discovered her capacities, but thinks she’s shown the team her capabilities, especially in the cobbled classics.

Additionally, being a domestique rider for the past two seasons has pushed the road cyclist to discover new strengths.

“I am looking forward to the opportunities that have opened up for next year and to finally be able to stand on the podium at the end of races with both the national team and Team BikeExchange – Jayco.

“We have started to come together well as a team and have shown a lot of growth as a unit. With the new riders coming in, it will also open up opportunities for some of us to take on bigger roles and responsibilities.

“I believe we have what it takes to get on the podium more often next year. I am looking forward to seeing how much we can accomplish,” she added.

A statement issued by the European-based team said Campbell, who won a stage at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche, “has continued to grow and builds on her raw ability with every passing race.”

“GreenEDGE Cycling believe that the best is still to come for Campbell and is excited to see what the future holds for the talented Trinidadian.”

Team general manager Brent Copeland applauded Campbell’s contribution to the squad and was pleased to be a part of her elite development.

“We have seen Teniel go from strength to strength and it has been a real pleasure to work with her over the past two seasons.

“We always want to continue to see riders grow and achieve, and Teniel is a rider that has had a huge step up and at the same time also gives so much back to the team.

“She has had some great results and is always there to help others, bringing her great spirit and motivation to every race and we are delighted to be able to continue working with Teniel for the next two seasons.

“We believe she has a lot of potential still inside and we hope that we can enjoy a lot more success together in the future,” Copeland said.

Teniel Campbell’s top results

1st Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche – Stage 7 (2021)1st Trinidad and Tobago Road Race Championships (2022)1st Trinidad and Tobago Time Trial Championships (2022)3rd Pan American Championships – Road Race (2021)7th Drentse Acht van Westerveld (2021)10th Giro d’Italia Donne – Stage 10 (2022)