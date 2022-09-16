Rowley meets US VP Kamala Harris

SIDE BY SIDE: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington DC. PHOTO COURTESY OPM -

THE Prime Minister and other Caricom leaders met US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington, DC, to discuss energy, finance and food security, said a statement on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Those present included Caricom Chairman Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader.

The OPM said, "With respect to energy security, the potential of the hydrocarbon resources in the region was discussed with a focus on how these resources can be part of the solution to the current global difficulties."

At the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, the US, Caricom and the Dominican Republic agreed to set up three high-level action committees, to develop near-term solutions to these challenges and since June nearly a dozen meetings have been held to strategise on energy security, finance and food security.

"Today's meeting also focused on reviewing progress to date in these critical action areas.

"Concerning energy security, the US Government has committed to developing technical assistance packages to prepare viable energy projects that are attractive to investors, hosting an energy procurement orientation visit and a regional trade mission for Caribbean officials."

Rowley is the co-chair of the energy security committee and he was accompanied at Thursday's meeting by Energy Minister Stuart Young.

"Prime Minister Rowley and Minister Young also met today with David Turk, US Deputy Secretary of Energy at the US Department of Energy to progress discussions related to TT’s energy sector."