Resonate mas unveils A Cosmic Experience

Section Ayizan - The Planet of Miracles from Resonate Carnival's presentation for 2023 Carnival. - JEFF K MAYERS

Resonate Carnival says its mas production "is the culmination of a dream, a vision shared by stalwarts of the entertainment industry to bring a new, exciting, and explosive experience to Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. "

The band launched its Carnival 2023 presentation, A Cosmic Experience, at its headquarters on the fourth floor, Tower 1, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook, on September 10.

A Cosmic Experience is designed by Sandra Hordatt and Nikitha Cornwall.

In a media release the band said, "Resonate Carnival is about an expression of the people of TT, our culture, our heritage, and what Carnival means to us. It represents the yearning of every masquerader to get back onto the road for Carnival 2023."

The band comes with over ten years on-the-road experience through its principals – Residence lounge, Silhouettes lounge, Fantasy Carnival and Entice Carnival, it said in the release.

Resonate Carnival's showroom is accessible through the Residence lounge at One Woodbrook Place. The lounge will serve as its exclusive rest stop for the band's masqueraders on Carnival 2023 Monday and Tuesday.

Sections unveiled at the launch include O-Ry-Yah – The Mother of the Universe, Ryu – The essence of Fluidity, Katesh: The Goddess of Sacred Love, Aditi, and Ayizan.