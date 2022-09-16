Political analyst Ramsamooj back in Trinidad

Derek Ramsamooj

POLITICAL analyst Derek Ramsamooj returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday from Suriname, where he has been for the past two years, Newsday was reliably informed on Thursday.

Last Friday a Suriname court ordered that his passports be returned to him so he could leave that country, remarking that he has always shown a willingness to support due process and has consistently stated his desire to clear his name via the legal routes.

Ramsamooj had done research and surveys for the Surinamese Post Office Savings Bank, after which the Suriname police had sought a statement from him on the bank's operations. He found himself detained in October 2020 and on his release in December 2020 was unable to leave that country, as his passports were retained, until they were ordered to be returned to him last week.